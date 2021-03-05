American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of AEO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 56,827 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

