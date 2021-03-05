American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

AEO stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 62,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

