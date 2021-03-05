American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Engie Brasil Energia and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Electric Power 1 3 9 0 2.62

American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $91.46, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Volatility and Risk

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion 2.40 $585.34 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.47 $1.92 billion $4.24 18.22

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasil Energia.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 24.86% 36.13% 8.58% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Engie Brasil Energia on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 10,431.2 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE SA.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

