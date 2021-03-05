American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas N. Benham Buys 2,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMH traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 3,389,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.