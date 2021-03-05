American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHOTF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

