American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.66 Million

Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce sales of $28.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. American Software reported sales of $29.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $111.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,274 shares of company stock worth $960,888. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of American Software by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.54 million, a PE ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.