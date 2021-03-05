American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the January 28th total of 269,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

