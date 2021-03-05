America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.30

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $146.30 and last traded at $146.30, with a volume of 2954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.56.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $979.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

