Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

