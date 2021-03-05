Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is FJ Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp makes up about 6.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Ameris Bancorp worth $57,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.88. 17,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,629. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

