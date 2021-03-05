AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post $78.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $79.57 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $86.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $309.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $312.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $303.84 million, with estimates ranging from $299.40 million to $308.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

