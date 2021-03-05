AmerisourceBergen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,794 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 994% compared to the average daily volume of 164 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. 29,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,600. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.