Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $91,692.54 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $91,692.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,904,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ AMST traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 99,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,735. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

