Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

