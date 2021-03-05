Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

