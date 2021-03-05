Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $135,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.91. 98,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.