Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $279.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.67.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $221.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.14. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in Amgen by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

