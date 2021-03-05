Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.77. 22,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.86 and its 200 day moving average is $236.14. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.