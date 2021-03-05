Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18), but opened at GBX 13.34 ($0.17). Amigo shares last traded at GBX 13.47 ($0.18), with a volume of 6,731,030 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

In other Amigo news, insider Gary Jennison purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

