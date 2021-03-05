Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.57

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.57 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 154 ($2.01), with a volume of 142,514 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of £117.13 million and a PE ratio of 38.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

