AmonD (AMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $773,247.23

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 58.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $773,247.23 and approximately $15.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00462837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00462790 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.