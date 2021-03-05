Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $271.13 million and $11.62 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 473,262,780 coins and its circulating supply is 298,764,530 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

