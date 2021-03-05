Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post sales of $505.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $476.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJRD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of AJRD opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.49.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.