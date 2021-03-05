Analysts Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.55). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($5.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. 19,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.