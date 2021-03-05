Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of GLMD opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

