Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). Gogo posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gogo.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $11.39 on Friday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $122,055,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $6,553,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

