Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.63. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

HELE stock traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $225.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.57. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

