Analysts Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Post $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $2.06. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

NYSE:KSU traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.47. 17,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

