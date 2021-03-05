Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,220,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.