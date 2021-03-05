Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post sales of $45.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $46.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $191.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $200.54 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $544.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.