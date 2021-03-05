Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post sales of $28.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $29.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $93.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.