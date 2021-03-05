Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 5th (CDTX, CENTA, CORE, CUTR, CWT, DT, ESLOY, FFIN, FSV, FWRD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 5th:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

