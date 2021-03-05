Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Bottomline Technologies (de) also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,690 shares of company stock valued at $784,414 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 310,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.