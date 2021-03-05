Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $80,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,166. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average is $184.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $213.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.