Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SAVA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,522. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -180.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

