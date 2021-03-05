Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26).

Several research firms have weighed in on CLVS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 291,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,502. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $554.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

