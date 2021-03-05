Analysts Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $3.49. Dillard’s reported earnings of ($6.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $85.00. 25,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,683. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Dillard’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

