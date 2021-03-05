Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

DISCA stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. 9,035,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,954,467. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

