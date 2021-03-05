Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $657.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

