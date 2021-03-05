Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

EPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. 9,841,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 449,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

