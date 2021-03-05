Analysts Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gaia by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gaia by 522.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.12 million, a PE ratio of -74.06, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

