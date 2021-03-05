Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

