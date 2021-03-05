Analysts Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.65 Million

Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post sales of $296.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.30 million and the lowest is $288.70 million. Hexcel posted sales of $541.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hexcel by 117.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

