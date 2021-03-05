Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.10 Million

Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $455.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.80 million. Hilltop reported sales of $382.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.