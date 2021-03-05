Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $4.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $8.47 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTGM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.24.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

