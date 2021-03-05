Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post sales of $59.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.38 million to $60.50 million. Inseego posted sales of $56.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $283.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $287.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $346.08 million, with estimates ranging from $331.30 million to $373.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $927.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 28.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 39.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 69.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

