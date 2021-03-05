Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.31 Million

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report $451.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.60 million and the lowest is $432.80 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $397.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBP opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.91. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $130.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

