Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post sales of $435.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.80 million. Lumentum reported sales of $402.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,822 shares of company stock worth $3,569,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $85.32 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

