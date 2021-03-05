Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $2.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $19.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $14.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.52.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,053. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $109.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

