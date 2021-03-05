Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post $441.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.90 million and the lowest is $418.69 million. MarineMax posted sales of $308.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Truist increased their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Insiders have sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 239.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $51.82.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.